Women’s Royal Rumble Updates, WWE Hall Of Famer Wants In The Match?, Reactions

As noted, RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced on RAW that the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match will take place at the January 28th Rumble pay-per-view from Philadelphia.

WWE has confirmed that the female Superstars will be competing for a title shot at WrestleMania 34. They have also confirmed that the Rumble match will feature female Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown. There’s no word yet on yellow brand Superstars participating but WWE NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon did tweet about the match, seen below.

Below is WWE’s official announcement on the match along with video from Stephanie’s announcement and reactions to the news, including an interesting tweet from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who might be interested in returning to the ring for the match:

The historic first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match announced for Jan. 28 History will be made at the 30th Anniversary of the Royal Rumble when the WWE Universe witnesses the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon made the massive announcement on the Dec. 18 edition of Raw, declaring that female WWE Superstars will compete for a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 34. The much-anticipated contest could not be coming at a more pivotal moment for the ground-breaking women of each brand. In addition to the elite competitors who continue to make the Women’s Evolution the cutting-edge phenomenon that it is, the main roster has experienced an influx of talented new Superstars over the past several months, including Raw’s undefeated Asuka, the returning Paige and her destructive Absolution cohorts, as well as SmackDown LIVE’s Riott Squad. This surge of talent will undoubtedly help make the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble a can’t-miss contest. Who will seize the moment and book a ticket to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans by winning the monumental bout? Find out when the women of Raw and SmackDown LIVE make history at the Royal Rumble, streaming live on WWE Network on Sunday, Jan. 28!

There's NOTHING @WWE women cannot do. It's been a long-time coming – can't wait for the FIRST EVER WOMENS #RoyalRumble! Now…where dem boots? — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) December 19, 2017

What a historic evening! The women just keep breaking barriers at @WWE January 28th 2018 the 1st ever Women’s Royal Rumble! I’m screaming! N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 19, 2017

getting a front row seat to the Women’s Evolution is the freaking best. persistence pays off! cannot wait for the ALL WOMEN’S Royal Rumble Match 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙌🏼 — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) December 19, 2017

.@WWE is made up of extraordinary women. @StephMcMahon’s announcement is ground-breaking and exactly what both we AND the @WWEUniverse deserve. 2018 will be an interesting year… #RoyalRumble https://t.co/WhuOHkrqh8 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 19, 2017

😱😱😱 this is AMAZING & makes me incredibly happy ❤️ https://t.co/nWuZJSgBKk — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) December 19, 2017

What a time to be a woman in the @WWE. Making history yet again. Can’t wait to be the first ever Ms MITB AND winner of the first ever women’s #RoyalRumble! 🤑 https://t.co/BgspJ5H9hb — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) December 19, 2017

My heart just exploded. The FIRST ever WOMENS #RoyalRumble … ❤️😭 — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 19, 2017

The Harts have been a part of many #RoyalRumble matches and I’m ecstatic to hear that the women of both #Raw and #SDLive get to show everyone what WE can do. I can’t wait to be a part of history. 🙏 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 19, 2017

We are all powerful, strong & determined women. We’ve always wanted this & YOU, the @WWE Universe all helped to make it happen. #RoyalRumble #RAVISHING

Thank you — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) December 19, 2017

There is nothing we can’t do, just another HUGE step in the Women’s Evolution! #FIRSTEVER #WomensRoyalRumble https://t.co/hnJQKi2ukE — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 19, 2017

The FIRST @WWENXT Women’s Champion. I won the #DivasChampionship on my FIRST night. And I will, I swear, I WILL become the FIRST woman ever to win the #RoyalRumble match. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 19, 2017

So grateful for the first ever women's #RoyalRumble ! Thankful we can make history & see the fruit of so many women paving the way. It will be #RAVISHING 💋💪🏽👠 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) December 19, 2017

Smash glass ceilings and make @WWE history! Be so good they can't ignore you. So stoked for these women #RoyalRumble #NotJustBoysFun 🙌🏼 — Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) December 19, 2017

So happy for the Women past & present of the @WWE. What a journey it has been & now history will be made. 👏 👏 #FirstEver #WomensRoyalRumble — Peyton Royce (@WWEPeytonRoyce) December 19, 2017