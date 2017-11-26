WrestleCade “Supershow” Results From Winston-Salem, N.C. (11/25)

As noted, WWE held their “Starrcade” event at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday evening. Also held last night was the annual WrestleCade “Supershow,” which went down from the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Featured below are quick-match results from the show.

WrestleCade 2017

Winston-Salem, North Carolina at Benton Convention Center

Results By: ProWrestling.net & Shin-Blade (Twitter: @shinsationalone Instagram: @shinsationalone)

1. The Extreme Horsemen defeated The Spirit Squad, The Heatseekers, and The Boys.

2. Billy Gunn defeated Carlito.

3. Zane Dawson beat Luke Hawx and Tommy Dreamer.

4. Jerry “The King” Lawler beat George South.

5. Veterans of War beat Bobby Lashley and King Mo.

6. Caleb Konley, Super Crazy, and Juventud Guerrera defeated Willie Mack, PJ Black, and Jason Kincaid.

7. Jungle Grrrl defeated Amber O’Neal (w/Lana Star) by DQ to become the number one contender for the WOW Women’s Championship via interference from Star & The Beast.

8. Dan “The Beast” Severn (w/Jim Cornette) defeated Josh “The Goods” Woods. This was Cornette’s final managing appearance.

9. Hurricane Helms won the Top Rope Belts Battle Royal last eliminating Matt Striker.

10. Ryback defeated Joey Mercury.

11. Ivelisse over Taya Valkerie in a Street Fight

12. Eli Drake defeated Johnny Impact and Jack Swagger (w/Dutch Mantell, Catalina Swagger) in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Impact Heavyweight Championship.