WrestleMania 33 Betting Odds: Early Lines Released For This Sunday’s PPV

The folks at Bovada.lv have released their early betting lines for this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Find out how the opening lines look ahead of this Sunday’s PPV below.

WWE Championship

Randy Orton -260 (5/13)

Bray Wyatt +175 (7/4)

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar -3000 (1/30)

Goldberg +900 (9/1)

Raw Women’s Title Elimination Match

Bayley 4/15

Sasha Banks 9/2

Charlotte Flair 11/2

Nia Jax 14/1

SmackDown Women’s Title (Kickoff Show)

Carmella 11/10

Naomi 11/10

Alexa Bliss 9/1

Becky Lynch 19/2

Mickie James 10/1

Natalya 15/1

WWE United States Championship

Kevin Owens -800 (1/8)

Chris Jericho +425 (17/4)

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Baron Corbin -1400 (1/14)

Dean Ambrose +700 (7/1)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Austin Aries +250 (5/2)

Neville -400 (1/4)

RAW Tag Team Titles

Enzo Amore & Big Cass -250 (2/5)

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson +200 (2/1)

Sheamus & Cesaro +900 (9/1)

Seth Rollins vs Triple H

Seth Rollins -600 (1/6)

Triple H +350 (7/2)

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles

Shane McMahon +550 (11/2)

AJ Styles -1000 (1/10)

The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns

The Undertaker +325 (13/4)

Roman Reigns -550 (2/11)

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs The Miz & Maryse

John Cena & Nikki Bella -1200 (1/12)

The Miz & Maryse +600 (6/1)

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Show)

Braun Strowman -450 (2/9)

Field +275 (11/4)