WrestleMania 33 Betting Odds: Early Lines Released For This Sunday’s PPV
The folks at Bovada.lv have released their early betting lines for this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Find out how the opening lines look ahead of this Sunday’s PPV below.
WWE Championship
Randy Orton -260 (5/13)
Bray Wyatt +175 (7/4)
WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar -3000 (1/30)
Goldberg +900 (9/1)
Raw Women’s Title Elimination Match
Bayley 4/15
Sasha Banks 9/2
Charlotte Flair 11/2
Nia Jax 14/1
SmackDown Women’s Title (Kickoff Show)
Carmella 11/10
Naomi 11/10
Alexa Bliss 9/1
Becky Lynch 19/2
Mickie James 10/1
Natalya 15/1
WWE United States Championship
Kevin Owens -800 (1/8)
Chris Jericho +425 (17/4)
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Baron Corbin -1400 (1/14)
Dean Ambrose +700 (7/1)
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Austin Aries +250 (5/2)
Neville -400 (1/4)
RAW Tag Team Titles
Enzo Amore & Big Cass -250 (2/5)
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson +200 (2/1)
Sheamus & Cesaro +900 (9/1)
Seth Rollins vs Triple H
Seth Rollins -600 (1/6)
Triple H +350 (7/2)
Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles
Shane McMahon +550 (11/2)
AJ Styles -1000 (1/10)
The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns
The Undertaker +325 (13/4)
Roman Reigns -550 (2/11)
John Cena & Nikki Bella vs The Miz & Maryse
John Cena & Nikki Bella -1200 (1/12)
The Miz & Maryse +600 (6/1)
Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Show)
Braun Strowman -450 (2/9)
Field +275 (11/4)