WrestleMania 33 Set Under Construction At Camping World Stadium (Photos)

Posted by Eric Lynch March 23, 2017 0 Comment

goes down on April 2nd, and construction has already begun on the set for WWE’s biggest pay-per-view of the year. Twitter user @TownNation tweeted photos this week from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL showing workers preparing the arena for WrestleMania.

The photos show a crew working on a structure high into the sky that may be the canopy that will cover the ring.

Last time WrestleMania was at the Camping World Stadium (then known as the Citrus Bowl) in 2008, WWE built an eight-pillar canopy over the ring with four big screens on it.

Photos have also begun circulating online of WrestleMania 33 promotional material all over the city of Orlando.

WrestleMania 33 takes place on Sunday, April 2nd at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL at 7 PM ET with live coverage all day on 24Wrestling.com.