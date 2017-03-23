WrestleMania 33 Set Under Construction At Camping World Stadium (Photos)

WrestleMania 33 goes down on April 2nd, and construction has already begun on the set for WWE’s biggest pay-per-view of the year. Twitter user @TownNation tweeted photos this week from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL showing workers preparing the arena for WrestleMania.

The photos show a crew working on a structure high into the sky that may be the canopy that will cover the ring.

@TownNation here's an update! The stage is looking pretty big currently! More updates to come. pic.twitter.com/mgTvJtoyWv — Haydn Fox (@TownNation) March 22, 2017

Last time WrestleMania was at the Camping World Stadium (then known as the Citrus Bowl) in 2008, WWE built an eight-pillar canopy over the ring with four big screens on it.

This was the last time wrestlemania was held at the venue for wrestlemania24 #WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4uemCKZSFm — WWE/NXT (@wweukfanatic) March 2, 2016

Photos have also begun circulating online of WrestleMania 33 promotional material all over the city of Orlando.

WrestleMania promotional material is now up in Orlando! (Via @WredditOfficial) pic.twitter.com/PT2JI1OLN7 — WCW WorldWide (@WCWWorldwide) March 22, 2017

WrestleMania 33 takes place on Sunday, April 2nd at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL at 7 PM ET with live coverage all day on 24Wrestling.com.