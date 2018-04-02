WrestleMania 34 Block Party Details, Mojo Rawley Trains (Video), The Bella Twins

– The Bella Twins have received their YouTube Gold Creator Award for reaching 1 million YouTube subscribers. Brie Bella unboxes the award in this new video:

– WWE announced the following on the WrestleMania 34 Block Party to take place before the show hits the air next Sunday in New Orleans:

Don’t miss a special WrestleMania Block Party in New Orleans on Sunday, April 8

Gear up for The Showcase of the Immortals in style, as WWE hosts a high-profile WrestleMania Block Party, sponsored by Snickers.

This family-fun entertainment event will take place Sunday, April 8, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome – Champions Square, beginning at 1 p.m. local time and will include appearances by WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Alundra Blaze, as well as WWE Superstars Big Show, R-Truth and Tamina.

The event is free and open to the public. Clear Bag Policy will be in effect.

– Below is new video of Mojo Rawley training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as he prepares to compete in the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 after winning the match last year.