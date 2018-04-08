WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Video, Superstars Hype Tonight’s Big Event, Daniel Bryan Videos

By
Scott Lazara
-

– Below is the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show video, featuring Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and others. As noted, the two-hour Kickoff will feature three matches – the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the inaugural WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal and Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title. WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler and Beth Phoenix will serve as guest commentators for the battle royals. The second hour of the pre-show will also air on the USA Network. Remember to join us here on the site for live coverage at 5pm EST by clicking here.

– Below are more Daniel Bryan WrestleMania 34 Diary videos with Bryan getting emotional at the Connor’s Cure Superstars event, Axxess footage and Bryan driving to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for tonight’s big return to the ring.

– Below are tweets from various WWE Superstars to hype tonight’s big event: