WrestleMania 35 Announcement For The WWE Cruiserweight Title Revealed

WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick opened tonight’s show and announced a single-elimination tournament to determine the WrestleMania 35 challenger for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy.

The tournament will kick off next Tuesday night from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, and will feature eight cruiserweights.

Maverick has announced two first round matches for next Tuesday night – Tony Nese vs. Kalisto and Drew Gulak vs. The Brian Kendrick.

WWE has not confirmed the other four tournament participants but it looks like Humberto Carrillo, Cedric Alexander, Ariya Daivari and Mike Kanellis will be eligible. Stay tuned for updates on the tournament.

The only other WrestleMania 35 matches announced as of this writing are Seth Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Below is video of Drake talking about the cruiserweight tournament: