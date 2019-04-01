WrestleMania 35 Main Event Announcement Set For Tonight’s RAW

WWE has just confirmed that Stephanie McMahon will be on tonight’s RAW to make an announcement on the WrestleMania 35 main event between new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

As noted, there’s been talk on Flair also putting her title on the line in the main event, or some sort of “Winner Takes All” stipulation being added. This is likely what Stephanie will be announcing on tonight’s WrestleMania 35 go-home show.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Stephanie’s appearance:

Breaking News: Stephanie McMahon to make an announcement regarding the WrestleMania main event tonight

Stephanie McMahon will appear on the final Raw before WrestleMania 35 with an announcement pertaining to WrestleMania’s first-ever women’s main event, featuring Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defending her title against new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match.

The historic match has undergone incredible shifts in recent weeks, with Mr. McMahon inserting The Queen as his hand-picked challenger to The Rowdy One’s throne, The Man having to fight tooth-and-nail to cling to the opportunity she earned in the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Match and, this past Tuesday night, Flair capturing the SmackDown Women’s Title.

What news will Stephanie deliver, and how might it further alter the landscape of one of the most anticipated main events in WrestleMania history? Find out when Raw airs live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.