WrestleMania 35 Updates: Charlotte Flair’s Title, New Stipulation Added To Match

A Falls Count Anywhere stipulation has been announced for The Miz vs. Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35. Miz challenged Shane to the stipulation on tonight’s SmackDown and Shane accepted it.
In other WrestleMania 35 news, we noted before how Charlotte Flair shockingly won the SmackDown Women’s Title from Asuka on tonight’s episode. WWE has confirmed that Flair’s title will not be on the line when she faces Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in the WrestleMania 35 main event.
WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania 35:
WrestleMania 35 Host: Alexa Bliss
WrestleMania 35 Special Guest Correspondents: SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost
WrestleMania 35 Featured Musical Act: Elias
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (c)
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)
WWE Intercontinental Match
Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
The IIconics vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)
No Holds Barred Match
Triple H vs. Batista
Triple H’s career will be on the line.
Falls Count Anywhere Match
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Braun Strowman, SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost, TBA
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
Below are rumored matches for WrestleMania 35:
WWE Title Match
Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (c)
Multi-Team Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Revival (c)
Multi-Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. The Hardys vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev vs. The Usos (c)
2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal