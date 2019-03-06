WrestleMania 36 Updates, WWE NXT & NXT UK Previews, Cryptic Rusev Tweets, Steve Corino’s Son On WWE TV

– Indie wrestling veteran Colby Corino worked this week’s WWE 205 Live episode, losing a singles match to Mike Kanellis. You can see video from the match above. Colby is the son of ECW Original Steve Corino, who works as a WWE NXT Producer and a WWE Performance Center Coach.

– Today’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network at 3pm ET will be headlined by Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin in the first Falls Count Anywhere match for the brand. Ligero vs. Joseph Conners will also air.

– The 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will kick off on tonight’s regular NXT episode on the WWE Network. The following first round matches have been confirmed – Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, The Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, Moustache Mountain’s Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. The Street Profits’ Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, DIY’s Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.

NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream, Matt Riddle and others are also scheduled to appear tonight.

– The Tampa Bay Times reports that WWE will officially announce WrestleMania 36 for April 5, 2020 during a press conference in Tampa, Florida on Thursday. The big event will be held at Raymond James Stadium, confirming recent reports. Raymond James Stadium is the current home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We will have full coverage of Thursday’s announcement as it happens.

BREAKING: The WWE’s signature event will be held at Raymond James Stadium in 2020.https://t.co/gplyumGj5q — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) March 6, 2019

– Rusev took to Twitter today and made a series of cryptic tweets. It’s hard to tell if the SmackDown Superstar is really teasing something because he often trolls fans on social media, especially as of late.

One fan told Rusev that it was good to see him at last night’s SmackDown. He responded with, “You might have seen the last of me too.”

Another fan said maybe Rusev should go to WWE NXT to win the title now that champion Tommaso Ciampa is injured. Rusev responded and apparently referenced the original tweet about seeing the last of him. He wrote, “That’s what i was implying earlier. You figured it out.”

Rusev later added, “Don’t read into it …… but read into it! Does it make sense”

You can see the related tweets below:

You might have seen the last of me too. https://t.co/dwwgywqE6T — All Might Big Rus (@RusevBUL) March 6, 2019

That’s what i was implying earlier. You figured it out. https://t.co/r54bF6DV9k — All Might Big Rus (@RusevBUL) March 6, 2019