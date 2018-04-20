WrestleMania – Orlando News, Paige On Working With Shane McMahon, More

– WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will get revenge on his former partner on WWE NXT TV in a few weeks – NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era. In the video below, Dunne says he will rip Strong’s head off when he gets his hands on him.

– Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. SmackDown had a total of 2.205 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week – 172,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 1.755 million unique interactions on Instagram and 277,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up from last week’s episode, which had a total of 1.846 million interactions – 185,000 interactions on Facebook, 1.337 million interactions on Instagram and 324,000 interactions on Twitter.

– SmackDown General Manager Paige tweeted the following on working with Shane McMahon after Tuesday’s Superstar Shakeup episode:

How'd you like the #SmackDownLIVE #SuperstarShakeup?? I think @shanemcmahon and I make a good team! Being General Manager fits me perfectly. @WWE — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 18, 2018

– Camping World Stadium in Orlando tweeted the following this week to confirm that they are working to bring WrestleMania back to the city: