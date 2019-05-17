As noted, 2005 WWE RAW Divas Search winner Ashley Massaro passed away at the age of 39 on Thursday.

Authorities still have not released official details on Massaro’s passing but they responded to a “rescue call” from Massaro’s home in Smithtown, NY on Thursday morning at 5:23am ET. She was then taken to a local hospital and passed away there. Police did not suspect foul play and they classified her death as non-criminal. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner confirmed that they received the body and were investigating. We will know more when they release the autopsy results.

Massaro, who was active with fans on Twitter and had just responded to a batch of fan mail on Wednesday, was planning a trip to Las Vegas this week, according to her friend and former WWE Diva Rochelle Loewen. Loewen took to Instagram to remember Massaro and said they just spoke about the “girls trip” to Vegas. Despite what Loewen wrote in her post, no official details on how Massaro passed have been announced by authorities.

Loewen wrote, “Dear Ashley, when you said you were in pain. Maybe I didn’t understand to which extent. You were supposed to be here in Vegas on this girls trip (which I’m on right now). We spoke yesterday. You said you were coming. Now. Now. Now, you’re gone. I’m at a loss. I don’t know how to prosess this quite yet. I miss you Ashely. I miss you already babe. We spoke no more than 24 hours ago. #imsorry #ididntunderstand #depression #suicide #careforyourfriends”

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley remembered Massaro and recalled seeing her around town. Foley wrote, “This is just awful news – Ashley Massaro is gone. She was only 39. She lived in the same town as me…I loved seeing her around. She was always so nice…and now she’s gone. #RIPAshleyMassaro”

Torrie Wilson and Lisa Marie Varon are two of the former WWE Superstars that were close to Massaro as they came from the same era. They both remembered Massaro on social media.

Varon wrote, “My heart is so sad for the loss of my good friend, @ashleymassaro . She will be missed greatly. Rest In Peace”

Torrie wrote, “I can’t even begin to explain how devastated I am to hear about @ashleymassaro11 – legit one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. When we fall into a dark place it can seem like it will never change but if you are there PLEASE keep hope & reach out for help.”

Current WWE 205 Live Superstar remembered her “Playboy BunnyMania Lumberjack” match at WrestleMania 24 with Massaro against Melina and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who won the match. She wrote, “I have no words. Ashley was my tag partner at Wrestlemania. My sometimes road wife. We did countless photo shoots and press days together. It seems like yesterday Ashley was a major part of my life and then our worlds changed and now she is gone. Im heartbroken for her family.”

Massaro worked for WWE from 2005 until 2008. She announced back in March that she was planning a comeback to the sport. She would have turned 40 on May 26 and leaves behind a daughter.

Below are more reactions from people around the pro wrestling world:

My thoughts and prayers go out to Ashley Massaro and her family. https://t.co/VybB7WTceO — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 17, 2019

Very sad to hear @ashleymassaro11 has passed. Extremely nice person, always smiling. #RIP 🙏 — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) May 17, 2019

RIP Ash 💔 — Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 17, 2019

RIP Ashley Massaro — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) May 17, 2019

I'm so sad to hear of Ashley Massaro's passing. 😢 She was part of original ZhanHu 🐅 on Survivor China. My condolences to her family. https://t.co/32sQJEPNNL — Peih-Gee Law (@PEIHGEE) May 17, 2019

Sad day

This post is horrible@ashleymassaro11 I pray for strength for your family pic.twitter.com/iDHl52G9fK — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) May 17, 2019

My heart is saddened to hear about the passing of @ashleymassaro11 ! So strong but yet so young 😔 Heaven received an Angel – prayers to Ash’s family – RIP — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) May 17, 2019

Ashley Massaro ❤️ Thank you for the memories. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 17, 2019

