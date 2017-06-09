Wrestlers Congratulate Samoa Joe (Video), The Rock Lands Magazine Cover, WWE Stock

– Cathy Kelley looks at Frankie Kazarian, MVP, Bubba Ray Dudley, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and others congratulating Samoa Joe on becoming #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. As noted, Joe and Lesnar will battle for the title at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. They will face off for the first time on Monday’s RAW from Lafayette, LA.

– WWE stock was down 0.78% today, closing at $20.40 per share. Today’s high was $20.79 and the low was $20.29.

– Former WWE Champion The Rock is on the cover of the new Emmy magazine, as seen below. The cover says, “In The Driver’s seat: With his industry savvy and nice-guy cred, Dwayne Johnson – star of HBO’s Ballers and features galore – thrives in overdrive.”