Wrestlers Support Peyton Royce Over Comments Made By Wrestling Observer Editor Dave Meltzer

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is getting some heat from fans on Twitter today after a user uploaded a snippet of audio from the August 9 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer and co-host Bryan Alvarez discussed The IIconics, specifically Peyton Royce’s look. It appears Meltzer’s line about Royce’s “transformation” is a reference to the breast enhancements she reportedly had done several months ago. The audio snippet can be seen below, along with comments from Royce, Billie Kay, MVP, Charlotte Flair, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, plus an apology from Meltzer. The text from the snippet posted reads like this:

Meltzer: I thought they had a cool act in NXT and on the main roster I don’t get a thing out of them. I don’t think their promos are particularly good, their wrestling isn’t good. I think they even like… I think Peyton Royce’s transformation to look more attractive… I don’t know, I don’t want to say. But I don’t think that…

Alvarez: That they were more attractive in NXT?

Meltzer: I thought so, yes. To me, yes. I would say so. But that’s neither here nor there.

Alvarez: No one’s saying she’s unattractive, by the way, everybody.

Meltzer: I know, no shit. Yeah, I didn’t say it at all. But she doesn’t stand out to me… when she was in NXT she did… she was a lot lighter.

Is this normal stuff for a journalist to be talking about? Ever?

“She was more attractive in NXT” “She was a lot lighter.” pic.twitter.com/URfefHaFDu — Danny (@dajosc11) August 9, 2018

So what would you have me do Dave… starve myself? 🤯🤯🤯 This is how nightmares for young women start. The females in your life must be proud. https://t.co/8MNpZNsR7m — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) August 15, 2018

I'd like to apologize to you. You are an exceedingly attractive woman. I do realize the lengths and pressures on women in the entertainment world to maintain unnatural looks at times and am glad you pointed this out. https://t.co/qkgOrpVQOX — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 15, 2018

Again to everyone, I do want to apologize and I'm glad Peyton Royce sent her tweet because there was a valuable point there that we can all learn from. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 15, 2018

Yes, correct, we all can, and I have. Very much so. https://t.co/FFcKs4TMQT — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 15, 2018

Nope, when you're wrong, you apologize. I was wrong. Life's about learning from your mistakes. https://t.co/l4XzbcjHIn — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 15, 2018

🙏❤️ — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) August 15, 2018

Lmao 😂 — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) August 15, 2018

I’m sorry. But this makes me sick. https://t.co/2khtHFgH1A — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) August 15, 2018

@PeytonRoyceWWE you are smart, beautiful, funny, caring, talented and so much more….. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ love you woman — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 15, 2018