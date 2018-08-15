Wrestlers Support Peyton Royce Over Comments Made By Wrestling Observer Editor Dave Meltzer

By
Scott Lazara
-

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is getting some heat from fans on Twitter today after a user uploaded a snippet of audio from the August 9 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer and co-host Bryan Alvarez discussed The IIconics, specifically Peyton Royce’s look. It appears Meltzer’s line about Royce’s “transformation” is a reference to the breast enhancements she reportedly had done several months ago. The audio snippet can be seen below, along with comments from Royce, Billie Kay, MVP, Charlotte Flair, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, plus an apology from Meltzer. The text from the snippet posted reads like this:

Meltzer: I thought they had a cool act in NXT and on the main roster I don’t get a thing out of them. I don’t think their promos are particularly good, their wrestling isn’t good. I think they even like… I think Peyton Royce’s transformation to look more attractive… I don’t know, I don’t want to say. But I don’t think that…

Alvarez: That they were more attractive in NXT?

Meltzer: I thought so, yes. To me, yes. I would say so. But that’s neither here nor there.

Alvarez: No one’s saying she’s unattractive, by the way, everybody.

Meltzer: I know, no shit. Yeah, I didn’t say it at all. But she doesn’t stand out to me… when she was in NXT she did… she was a lot lighter.