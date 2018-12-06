Wrestling Legend “The Axe” Larry Hennig Passes Away

Wrestling legend “The Axe” Larry Hennig has reportedly passed away at the age of 82.

The news of his passing was first reported by journalist Mike Mooneyham. Hennig was the grandfather to WWE Superstar Curtis Axel and the father to the late WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig.

Stay tuned for more on Hennig’s passing. Below are various videos from his career along with Mooneyham’s tweet: