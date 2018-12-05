Wrestling Legend The Dynamite Kid Passes Away On His 60th Birthday

Wrestling legend “The Dynamite Kid” Tom Billington has passed away at the age of 60, on his 60th birthday.

Kid, a former WWE Tag Team Champion and former WWE Junior Heavyweight Champion, had suffered from various health issues for the past few decades.

Below are comments from Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Tyson Kidd along with WWE’s statement on Kid’s passing:

Dynamite Kid passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Thomas Billington, known to his fans as Dynamite Kid, has passed away at age 60.

Born in Golborne, Lancashire, England, Billington pursued sports-entertainment as a means to avoid a life as a coal miner. Although somewhat undersized, he possessed a ferocity and determination that earned him the nickname The Dynamite Kid.

As a singles competitor, he made his mark in WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart’s Stampede Wrestling in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, developing a style that was both technically brilliant and wildly aggressive. It was in Japan, however, where Dynamite Kid set a new standard for junior heavyweight competition in a legendary series of matches against Tiger Mask, which would influence an entire generation of competitors, and help set the stage for brands like WWE’s 205 Live.

Dynamite Kid joined WWE in 1984 with his cousin, Davey Boy Smith, forming one of the most popular tag teams of their era, The British Bulldogs. Alongside their mascot, an English bulldog named Matilda, the duo battled it out in classic matches against Bret “Hit Man” Hart & Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart of The Hart Foundation, and defeated Greg “The Hammer” Valentine & Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake to win the World Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania II.

WWE extends its condolences to Billington’s family, friends and fans.