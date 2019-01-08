Wrestling Veterans Sign With All Elite Wrestling

The new All Elite Wrestling promotion has signed wrestling veterans SoCal Uncensored – Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.

The trio are featured in AEW promotional material and it’s believed that their will be officially announced at the “Double Or Nothing” rally later today in Jacksonville, FL. It was also reported that Britt Baker has signed with AEW. Baker, who dates WWE’s Adam Cole, could also be introduced at today’s big rally, where it’s believed that AEW’s first big show will be announced for April.

Below is Daniels’ tweet on the rally along with Cody Rhodes’ tweet on the rally details: