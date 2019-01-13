WWE vs. AEW Tuesday Night Wars?, WWE Moving 205 Live Back to Tuesdays

WWE 205 Live is scheduled to move back to Tuesday nights this coming week.

The updated WWE Network schedule now lists 205 Live for 10pm ET on Tuesday night. The show would begin after SmackDown goes off the air on the USA Network. The WWE website page for 205 Live has also been updated to confirm the schedule change.

205 Live previously aired at 10pm ET on Tuesday nights but it was moved to Wednesday nights due to the second season of Mixed Match Challenge that premiered back in September, then wrapped in December. The show was taping on Tuesdays before SmackDown aired live, but now it would go back to airing live some weeks and on a shorter delay other weeks.

Tuesday’s 205 Live will take place at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE has announced that Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy will issue a non-title open challenge to promote his Royal Rumble Fatal 4 Way title defense against Hideo Itami, Akira Tozawa and Kalisto on January 27. 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick recently promised that fresh faces and fresh matches will be coming to the brand in 2019.

It will be interesting to see if All Elite Wrestling goes head-to-head with WWE programs on Tuesday nights as there has been speculation on AEW airing their to-be-announced TV show on Tuesdays. A trademark for “Tuesday Night Dynamite” was registered by AEW a few months ago and speculation is that this could be the name of their first TV show. No AEW TV deal has been announced but word is that they have several offers on the table.