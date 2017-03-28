WWE 205 Live Match, Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg Heat From Fans, Fans On RAW

– The final meeting between Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg before their match at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday has received a good amount of negative feedback from social media. The match is reportedly closing Sunday’s pay-per-view from Orlando but the segment on RAW seems to have left many wondering if this will end up like the infamous WrestleMania 20 match. For those who missed it, below is video from the RAW segment:

– Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick has been announced for this week’s WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE 205 Live.

– As seen below, 52% of fans on Twitter gave the WrestleMania go-home RAW a thumbs up with over 4600 votes: