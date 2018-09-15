WWE 205 Live Moving Nights This Week, Video Promo From Drake Maverick

WWE 205 Live will begin airing at 7pm on Wednesday night this week.

205 Live will now air before WWE NXT and The Mae Young Classic on the WWE Network each week. The change comes as season two of Mixed Match Challenge begins airing later this month on Tuesday nights.

This week’s show will feature Lio Rush vs. Noam Dar and Drew Gulak vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander with the title on the line. 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick hypes the change in the video below: