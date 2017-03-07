WWE 205 Live Preview (3/7): Aries To Deliver Special Message For Neville

In addition to SmackDown LIVE, WWE will be presenting this week’s episode of 205 Live tonight on the WWE Network.

Tonight’s edition of the Cruiserweight-themed show is scheduled to feature interviewing himself. The former TNA World Champion promises to deliver a special message to WWE Cruiserweight Champion .

The official WWE.com preview for tonight’s episode includes the following summary:

“Following a confrontation with Cruiserweight Champion Neville on Raw, Austin Aries will interview himself tonight on WWE 205 Live. Also, what is in The Brian Kendrick’s latest lesson plan for Akira Tozawa?”