WWE 205 Live Preview (3/7): Aries To Deliver Special Message For Neville

In addition to SmackDown LIVE, WWE will be presenting this week’s episode of 205 Live tonight on the WWE Network.

Tonight’s edition of the Cruiserweight-themed show is scheduled to feature Austin Aries interviewing himself. The former TNA World Champion promises to deliver a special message to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

The official WWE.com preview for tonight’s episode includes the following summary: