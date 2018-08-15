WWE 205 Live Report, 8/14/2018

We start off with talk about this week’s show. The opening match will feature Lio Rush against Akira Tozawa. The main event will see Cedric Alexander face Jack Gallagher but Drew Gulak and Brian Kendrick will be banned from ringside.

We are in Greenville, South Carolina and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness.

Lio Rush you are lucky. You are still stuck living in this garbage of a city in this embarassment of a state. You are lucky you have the honor and privilege of watching the 23 year old piece of gold. The Man of the Hour who does it better than anyone else on the planet. With all due respect to his opponent, he is one of the best in the world but he is ‘one of’. Tonight, Tozawa is facing the best cruiserweight. Tozawa should have kept his name out of his mouth because now he is going to feel the rush.

Match Number One: Akira Tozawa versus Lio Rush

Tozawa with forearms and kicks as Rush takes off his jewelry. Rush with some strikes and goes to the apron. Rush tries to avoid Tozawa but Tozawa with a rana. The referee holds Tozawa back as Rush finishes taking off his jewelry. Rush tosses a watch at Tozawa and Tozawa catches it. Tozawa blocks a kick and then kicks Rush to the floor. Rush goes up the ramp when Tozawa sets for the suicide dive. Tozawa grabs Rush and takes him back to the ring.

Rush with a handspring kick to knock Tozawa off the apron. Tozawa avoids a baseball slide and gets Rush to flinch. Tozawa with a jab and then he goes up top. Tozawa with a missile drop kick for a near fall. Tozawa with forearms while Rush grabs Tozawa’s ankle. Rush sends Tozawa shoulder first into the ring post and then hits a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Rush punches Tozawa and applies a rear chin lock. Rush with a sunset flip but Tozawa rolls through and kicks Rush. Rush gets his knees up when Tozawa goes for a back senton.

Rush with shoulders in the corner and then he connects with shoulders to the back. Rush with a snap mare and reverse chin lock and body scissors. Tozawa with elbows but Rush with a punch. Rush runs into a boot in the corner and then Rush has a kick blocked. Rush lands on his feet when Tozawa tries to flip him. Tozawa kicks Rush to the floor and then he hits the suicide dive head butt. Tozawa sends Rush back into the ring and Tozawa with an octopus.

Tozawa gets Rush to his knees. Rush gets back to his feet and he takes Tozawa down and gets a near fall. Rush with a spinning heel kick for a near fall. Rush goes up top but Tozawa with a jumping palm strike. Tozawa goes for a superplex but Rush blocks it. Rush drops Tozawa to the mat and Rush with a frog splash for the three count.

Winner: Lio Rush

Vic talks about Drew Gulak, the challenger for the Cruiserweight Title.

Drew says he possesses leadership with his actions in the ring. The way he will dismantle Cedric at SummerSlam is a perfect example. Cedric has not faced anyone like him. Cedric is a loner and he has gone complacent and feels entitled. Drew says he would represent not only himself as the greatest submission specialist, he would represent a generation. When he locks in the GULock, Cedric will tap out.

Jack Gallagher is getting ready for his match against Cedric Alexander in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and we take a look back at last week’s match between Mustafa Ali and Hideo Itami and Ali’s reaction after the match.

Drake Maverick is in the back and he is asked about Mustafa Ali’s condition. Drake says Ali has suffered from exhaustion. Drake says he has to take some of the blame. The matches that Ali had has taken a toll on Ali. Drake says Ali will not return to the ring until he is 100 percent.

Hideo Itami talks about his match against Mustafa Ali. He says he ended Mustafa Ali and he stopped the heart of 205 Live.

Match Number Two: Hideo Itami versus Trent Newman

Itami tells Newman to come to him and Itami with kicks and uppercuts. Itami sends Newman into the turnbuckles and kicks him. Newman with kicks and he goes for a rollup but Itami with a slap to the face. Itami with a clothesline. Itami with strikes and Newman is down. Itami pulls up Newman on the cover. Itami with a Falcon Arrow and he pulls Newman up on the cover. Itami with kicks in the corner. Itami with a hesitation drop kick to Newman and then he hits a second one. The referee stops Itami and checks on Newman. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Hideo Itami (by referee stoppage)

After the match, Itami picks up Newman and hits a swinging facebuster.

We take a look at WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. Cedric says he has been training for this match harder than any other. Drew Gulak is a tough opponent. With Gallagher and Kendrick at Gulak’s side, it makes him more dangerous. Cedric says he is ready. It is about always being ready so you don’t have to worry about the variables. Cedric says he is a man of action while Drew likes to talk. Cedric points out that he is undefeated in 2018 and he is the soul of 205 Live. No one respects this brand more than him. If you want a better 205 Live, Drew Gulak, show it to him. Try to make him tap out because once he hits the Lumbar Check, it is over.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drake Maverick is with Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese. Drake congratulates them on their victory last week. However, he points out that the illegal man led to the finish of the match. Next week, there will be a Tornado Tag Match with them facing the Lucha House Party.

Next week, Noam Dar will face TJP.

Match Number Three: Cedric Alexander versus Jack Gallagher in a Non Title Match

Gallagher retreats into the ropes before locking up. Gallagher continues to try to get into Alexander’s head. Gallagher does his inner Yano and rests on the ropes. They lock up and Alexander backs Gallagher into the ropes. Gallagher backs Alexander into the ropes while Gulak and Kendrick watch from the back. Alexander and Gallagher with alternating near falls. Alexander gets Gallagher onto his back but Gallagher gets to his feet. Gallagher with a headstand in the corner and Alexander charges but Gallagher floats over. Alexander with a handstand head scissors and drop kick that sends Gallagher to the floor.

Alexander teases a dive to the floor but Gallagher goes under the ring to attack Alexander from behind. Gallagher with European uppercuts and a head butt. Alexander with a back drop to send Gallagher to the floor. Alexander with a drop kick to knock Gallagher off the apron. Alexander with a chop followed by a forearm. Gallagher runs Alexander into the ring post and Alexander holds his head and neck.

Gallagher returns to the floor and he connects with a forearm to the back. Gallagher with a reverse chin lock and then he works on the neck. Gallagher uses his boots to rake the face and then he hits a drop kick to the back of the head for a near fall. Alexander with chops. Gallagher runs Alexander into the corner and connects with shoulders. Gallagher with punches to Alexander followed by a snap mare. Gallagher with kicks to the head and then he applies an arm bar and puts his foot on the side of the head.

Alexander with forearms but Gallagher with a neck breaker for a near fall. Gallagher gets more near falls. Gallagher with forearms to the back of the head. Gallagher with a Japanese stranglehold over his knees. Gallagher with a cravate. Alexander tries for a slam but Gallagher holds on to the cravate. Gallagher continues to hold on to the cravate. Alexander with punches and a reverse atomic drop. Alexander with a suplex and he holds on for a second one. Alexander holds on and he goes for a third one but Gallagher lands on his feet. Alexander with a back elbow and then he hits the Neuralizer for a near fall.

Gallagher with elbows but Alexander sends Gallagher into the turnbuckles. Alexander with an elbow and the he hits a springboard clothesline for a near fall. Alexander with a chop. Gallagher with an elbow and he goes to the floor and sends Alexander into the middle rope. Gallagher goes up top and connects with a knee and gets a near fall. Gallagher tries to apply the crossface but Alexander fights it off. Gallagher applies it and Alexander rolls through and gets a near fall.

Gallagher and Alexander exchange forearms. Alexander with a back heel kick. Gallagher counters a lumbar check into a guillotine. Alexander counters into a Falcon Arrow. The referee starts his count but they both get up before the ten count. Gallagher goes to the apron and then he sends Alexander to the apron. Alexander with a boot and then he goes for a springboard move but Gallagher moves. Gallagher with a running drop kick into the corner but Alexander gets his foot on the ropes to stop the count. Gallagher goes for a Doctor Bomb and hits it. Gallagher gets a near fall.

Alexander hits Spanish Fly for the three count.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

Alexander stands on the ramp with his back to the entrance and Brian Kendrick attacks Alexander. Alexander with a forearm to Kendrick followed by forearms and a clothesline to Gallagher. Kendrick tries for the Captain’s Hook but Alexander with the Lumbar Check. Alexander still has his back to the entrance and Gulak attacks Alexander and applies the GULock.

We go to credits.

