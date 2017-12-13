WWE 205 Live Report For 12/12/2017: Enzo Amore vs. Tony Nese, Kalisto vs. Jack Gallagher, More

We begin with a look back at what happened last night on Raw to set up the new opponent for Drew Gulak.

We are in Cincinnati, Ohio and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness.

Drew Gulak makes his way to the ring with Ariya Daivari for his match against Cedric Alexander.

Drew introduces himself and he says it has been his dream to cultivate a better 205 Live. Monday night, he moves one step closer to that goal when he beats Cedric Alexander and he will face his mentor Enzo Amore for the Title. Cedric might have gotten his second chance last night, but that ends tonight. Cedric the Grinch stole Daivari’s second chance and the only thing worse than Daivari’s temper is his unrhythmed temper. Drew says Ariya will pound Cedric into the dirt.

Drew tells the crowd to stop chanting. Drew says Noam Dar has suffered a tragic knee injury so he will be undergoing surgery. Drew says he has a 93 point plan for successful knee rehabilitation and he has a POWER POINT PRESENTATION.

Drew hugs Ariya and we do not get the presentation because Cedric’s music plays.

Match Number One: Ariya Daivari (with Drew Gulak) versus Cedric Alexander

They lock up and Daivari pushes Alexander on a break and he yells at Alexander in Farsi. They lock up again and Daivari with a wrist lock and Drew has his megaphone. Alexander with the handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick. Alexander gets a near fall. Alexander with an arm wringer into a wrist lock. Alexander with an arm bar as the crowd does not embrace Drew’s rules on chanting.

Alexander with chops. Alexander gets sent to the apron by Daivari and then Daivari goes to the floor when Alexander tries for a springboard move. Drew gets on the apron and Alexander is distracted long enough to allow Daivari to send Alexander into the turnbuckles. Daivari kicks Alexander and chops him. Alexander is sent to the floor in front of Gulak and Gulak with a clothesline when the referee was not looking. Daivari gets a near fall when they return to the ring.

Daivari with a reverse chin lock. Alexander with punches. Daivari with a bulldog for a near fall. Alexander with a jaw breaker and uppercut. Alexander drop kicks Daivari in the knee to send him to the turnbuckles and then Alexander kicks Daivari and hits a springboard clothesline for a near fall. Alexander with an elbow and he tries for Lumbar Check but Daivari counters into a rollup for a near fall.

Alexander goes for the handspring round kick but Daivari catches Alexander and hits a spinebuster. Daivari goes up top but Drew tells him not to do it. Daivari hits the frog splash but Alexander kicks out. Daivari misses the hammer lock clothesline and Alexander with a rollup for a near fall. Alexander with a handspring round kick and Lumbar Check for the three count.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

We take a look back at Drew and Enzo from Raw when Nia Jax got Enzo to change his opinion on Drew.

Drew is talking with Ariya and Enzo shows up and he wants to know who called a team meeting.

Enzo asks Drew who said he could give pointers. Enzo tells Daivari to bring more to the table. Drew says that Enzo was distracted last week and it was wrong to say that he would beat Enzo for the title. Drew says he could become the Cruiserweight Champion and Enzo is not happy. Enzo says that Drew couldn’t hold his mic, let alone his title.

Tony tells Enzo to stop because Drew is trying to help.

Enzo asks Tony if he is trying to form an alliance with Drew. Enzo talks about how everyone is enjoying the fruits of his labor. Enzo calls them ungrateful. Enzo tells them that they need to recognize their faults to be the best that they can. Enzo says he will be the best leader and he will lead by example. Enzo wants all of them ringside for his match against Tony.

Brian says that one year ago, his Cruiserweight Title was taken away from him. His career has been about getting a title in the WWE. Brian says he has not been given a chance to achieve his dream. Kalisto was gifted opportunity after opportunity since he came to 205 Live. Kalisto has squandered them.

Jack says they gave Kalisto the easy option to stay away. He tells Kalisto to stay in the locker room or he will find himself springboarding into a spider’s nest.

Match Number Two: Jack Gallagher (with Brian Kendrick) versus Kalisto

They lock up and Gallagher with a side head lock. Gallagher with a side head lock take down. Gallagher with a wrist lock and he gets a near fall. Gallagher tries to get a near fall but Kalisto with a bridge and a monkey flip. Gallagher with a monkey flip and Kalisto lands on his feet. Kalisto with a head scissors. Gallagher sends Kalisto to the apron and Kalisto with a kick and then he goes up to for a corkscrew arm drag and Gallagher goes to the floor. Gallager moves and Kalisto lands on the apron . Kalisto with a round kick and then he kicks Kendrick when Gallagher moves.

Gallagher blocks a kick and sends Kalisto’s leg into the ring post. Kalisto gets back into the ring before the ten count. Gallagher drives the knees into the mat. Kalisto with punches and Gallaher with a knee and he puts Kalisto into the tree of woe. Gallagher twists the ankle and then comes off the turnbuckles to hyperextend the knee. Gallagher gets a near fall. Kalisto kicks Gallagher away but Gallagher with a single leg take down and then he drives the injured leg into the mat. Gallagher with a kick to the hamstring and then he torques the ankle.

Kalisto kicks Gallagher to escape. Gallagher kicks Kalisto in the leg. Gallagher mocks Kalisto and kicks him again. Gallagher puts Kalisto’s injured leg in the ropes and he kicks Kalisto and punches him. Gallagher kicks Kalisto in the leg. Gallagher with a stretch muffler and he elevates Kalisto. Kalisto is able to escape and he gets a sunset flip and rolls through into a Listo Kick. Gallagher charges and Kalisto moves. Gallagher goes to the floor. Gallagher grabs the leg and Kalisto sends Gallagher face first into the turnbuckles.

Kalisto kicks Gallagher in the head and then Kalisto with a moonsault out of the corner for a near fall. Kalisto with a spike rana and he gets a near fall. Gallagher with a thumb to the eye. Kalisto with a rana for the three count.

Winner: Kalisto

After the match, Kendrick attacks Kalisto from behind.

Gran Metalik makes his way to the ring and he gives Gallagher a shoulder and he kicks Kendrick. Metalik with a springboard double drop kick and a slingshot arm drag to Kendrick. Metalik with a kick to Gallagher and Kalisto with a Salida Del Sol.

Enzo walks in the back and he is stopped by Drew. Drew asks Enzo to call the match off. Enzo asks Drew what is he worried about. Drew asks Enzo, why Tony. Enzo didn’t say anything about a fight. Enzo says they are going to put on a technical spectacle. It will be purely scientific. It will be a good learning experience for everybody.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Hideo Itami will be on 205 Live next week.

Enzo says the Zo Train is doing well. The 205 Live tour is going on the road and he is going to be in the main event. Enzo says they are an unbreakable unit. Enzo does his spelling lesson, but no one in the ring is joining in.

Match Number Three: Enzo Amore versus Tony Nese in a Non Title Match

Tony says he does not want to do this. Enzo tells Tony to focus on him. Enzo slaps Nese and he yells at Nese. Nese backs Enzo into the corner and Enzo gets a little nervous. Daivari hits Nese from behind and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Tony Nese (by disqualification)

After the match, Enzo and Daivari attack Nese while Drew watches from the floor. Ariya holds Nese and Enzo tells Tony to know his place and then Enzo slaps Nese. Enzo sets for Sole Food on Nese, but he tells Drew to get in the ring to show his worth.

Drew wants to know why he has to do this. Enzo tells Drew to prove his worth.

Drew enters the ring and Enzo continues to yell at Drew. Drew thinks about his next action and Enzo continues to yell at Drew while Daivari continues to hold Nese.

Drew kicks Nese in the head. Enzo tells Drew to make sure that Nese is okay and Drew kicks and punches Nese. Drew kicks and chokes Nese in the corner.

Enzo has Daivari pick up Nese and Enzo tells Tony that he learned something and Enzo hits Sole Food.

