WWE 205 Live Report & Videos, 12/19/2017: Hideo Itami’s Cruiserweight Division Debut, RAW Rematch, Enzo Amore, More

We are in Newark, New Jersey and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness.

Brian Kendrick has a mic and he says it is the King of the Ropes Gran Metalik. He is surprised to see Metalik out here because they have no problem with him . . . until you decided to stick your nose in their business. Gallagher tells Metalik to ask his compadre what it is like to face them. He says he hopes that what happens to him will be worth it.

Match Number One: Kalisto and Gran Metalik versus Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick

Kalisto and Kendrick start things off and they lock up. Kendrick with a hammer lock and Kalisto with a reversal and hammer lock of his own. Kendrick with a top wrist lock but Kalisto escapes. Kendrick with a kick and chops. Kalisto with kicks. Kendrick with a forearm and chops. Kalisto with a kick and head scissors. Metalik tags in and he kicks Kendrick in the arm. Kendrick with an Irish whip and Metalik with an enzuigiri and he walks the ropes and hits a springboard cross body. Metalik with a handspring flip and Gallagher tags in as Kendrick kicks Metalik. Metalik with a springboard drop kick and he kicks Kendrick off the apron.

Metalik and Kalisto wtih stereo planchas onto Kendrick and Gallagher. Metalik with a back heel kick to Kendrick. Gallagher crotches Metalik and Gallagher with a running drop kick to the knee. Gallagher kicks Metalik while he is in the ropes. Kendrick chokes Metalik in the tree of woe. Gallagher with a knee drop to the leg. Kendrick tags in and he drop kicks the leg. Kendrick continues to work the knee. Kendrick with an elbow drop to the leg and he continues to work on Metalik’s knee. Kendrick with a back body drop to Metalik for a near fall. Gallagher tags in and he knocks Kalisto off the apron.

Kendrick tags back in and he puts Metalik’s leg in the ropes and he puts Metalik on the turnbuckles. Kendrick climbs the turnbuckles and Metalik with a forearm and he knocks Gallagher off the apron. Metalik goes to the top rope and he hits a springboard face plant. Gallagher tags in and Metalik with a kick to the back and he tags in Kalisto who hits a springboard seated splash. Kalisto with kicks to Kendrick and Gallagher. Kalisto with a slingshot double arm drag and then he hits a spike rana on Gallagher. Kalisto with a back heel kick to Gallagher and he hits a corkscrew splash followed by a Salida Del Sol but Kendrick breaks up the cover.

Kendrick kicks Kalisto and the referee warns him but since Kendrick does not listen, the referee calls for the bell.

Winners: Kalisto and Gran Metalik (by disqualification)

After the match, Gallagher with a head butt to Kalisto and then he is sent shoulder first into the ring post. Kendrick and Gallagher turn their attention to Metalik and Gallagher continues to kick him in the leg. Gallagher chokes Metalik with the umbrella while Metalik’s leg is between the ring steps and the ring post. Kendrick with a drop kick into the ring steps.

Enzo Amore is in his office and he says that tonight was supposed to be a celebration. You had one job, as he addresses Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak.

Drew says it was his fault and if anyone had to be blamed it should be him. Daivari says Drew should be blamed too.

Drew says he is going to beat Cedric Alexander and he will ground him forever. He says it will be a Better 205 Live when he annihilates Cedric Alexander. Drew leaves the locker room and Enzo tells Daivari to show some passion.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Hideo Itami versus Colin Delaney

They lock up and Delaney with a side head lock. Itami misses a round kick but he hits a back heel kick followed by a round kick. Itami with a kick to the back. Itami with a chop. Delaney with an Irish whip but he runs into a kick. Itami drops Delaney’s throat across the top rope and then he hits a clothesline off the turnbuckles. Itami with strikes to Delaney and Delaney is down in the corner. Itami with a hesitation drop kick into the corner and then he signals that it is all over. Itami gets Delaney up for the Go To Sleep and the three count.

Winner: Hideo Itami

We take a look back at what happened last week to Tony Nese.

Enzo is asked about the attack on Tony Nese last week. Enzo says he promised a learning experience and he is a man of his words.

Cedric Alexander shows up.

Enzo says when you are a real man you don’t need a second chance because you get the job done.

Cedric says that if you are a real man, you don’t need the Zo Train to help him.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drew tells the people that there is No Chanting. Drew says he has a Power Point Presentation about how to make a Better 205 Live. There is a time for ClipArt and there is a time for action. You cannot be taught how to be a Certified G or a bonafide stud. Drew says his best friend has taught him that now is the time for action and the only power point tonight is when he overpowers Cedric Alexander and he makes a salient point about the Zo Train.

Match Number Three: Drew Gulak versus Cedric Alexander

Drew and Cedric circle each other before locking up. Drew backs Cedric into the ropes and he gives a clean break. They lock up again and Alexander has Drew in the corner and he gives a clean break. They lock up and Drew with a kick and punch. Drew kicks Cedric in the corner. Cedric with chops and Drew with a kick to stop him as well as a palm strike. Cedric with a forearm and Drew with a forearm of his own. Drew with a butterfly suplex for a near fall. Drew kicks Cedric in the leg and drops elbows to the knee.

Drew with an elbow drop to the leg and he continues to work on the injured leg. Alexander gets back to his feet but Drew with a palm strike and head butt. Alexander with a handstand head scissors and drop kick. Cedric with a kick to the head. Cedric with a chop and European uppercut. Alexander with a forearm to the head and he gives a clean break. Drew with a boot to the chest and a forearm.Drew with punches and palm strikes to Alexander in the ropes and the referee pulls Drew off Alexander as Cedric falls to the floor.

Gulak goes to the floor and he chops Cedric against the ringside barrier and then he sends Cedric into the ring post. Alexander with a chop and kick. They return to the ring and Gulak with a side head lock. Gulak with a snap mare and he gets a near fall. Gulak with an arm bar and he applies pressure to Cedric’s shoulder by standing over Cedric. Alexander with a chop and clothesline in the corner. Alexander with more clotheslines and a running knee into the corner and another clothesline or two. Alexander with a third clothesline and Drew goes to the floor. Cedric with a flip dive that hits Gulak in the head.

Alexander waits on the apron for Drew to get up and he hits the springboard clothesline for a near fall. Drew counters a Lumber Check into a sunset flip for a near fall. Alexander and Gulak with more near falls. Alexander tries for the standing C4 but Drew holds on to the ropes and hits a discus clothesline for a near fall. Drew sets for a suplex but Cedric blocks it. Cedric goes to the apron and he connects with a forearm and a slingshot flatline for a near fall.

Gulak with a single leg take down and an ankle lock. Drew takes Alexander to the mat for a modified Regal Lock. Gulak rolls over and he traps one of the arms but Alexander is able to get to the ropes. Alexander with an enzuigiri that sends Gulak to the apron. Alexander sets for a superplex but Gulak with punches to stop Alexander and a head butt sends Alexander to the mat. Drew thinks about flying but he is stopped by Alexander and he is pulled off the turnbuckles into a Lumbar Check for the three count.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

After the match, Enzo gets on the apron and he dances as he goes back and forth with Cedric. Ariya Daivari tries to attack Cedric from behind but Cedric gives Daivari a Lumbar Check.

We go to credits.

