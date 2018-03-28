WWE 205 Live Segment Added, Promo For Next Week’s Big RAW, Dark Match Result

– Below is a promo for next Monday’s WWE RAW, the final red brand show before WrestleMania 34 with Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor and in-ring segment with Triple H & Stephanie McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey.

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Pittsburgh saw Tye Dillinger and Zack Ryder defeat Mike Bennett and Mojo Rawley. Dillinger pinned Kanellis to get the win.

– WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick revealed on Twitter that he conducted an interview with WrestleMania 34 opponents Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander, which will air tonight. As noted, tonight’s show will also feature Mark Andrews vs. Tony Nese and a Fatal 4 Way with TJP vs. Kalisto vs. Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa. Drake tweeted.