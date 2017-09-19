WWE 205 Live Segment Announced, Bayley On Her Return, Chris Jericho – Story Time

– Below is video from this week’s WWE Story Time season two premiere with Chris Jericho discussing the origins of his name:

– This week’s WWE 205 Live episode will feature an in-ring face off between Enzo Amore and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. The two will then do battle for the title at WWE No Mercy on Sunday.

– Bayley tweeted the following on her return to action on this week’s RAW, helping to take Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss out. As noted, Bayley has been added to the RAW Women’s Title match at No Mercy with Bliss, Jax, Sasha Banks and Emma.