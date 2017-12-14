WWE 205 Live Start Time To Change, The Rock – Hollywood Walk Of Fame Video, More

– Below is Variety’s live stream from The Rock’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. The former WWE Champion was honored for his work in movies. The star is located at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard at the Hollywood & Highland Complex.

– Below is the second episode of “Street Talk” from WWE NXT Superstars Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits. This episode was also filmed outside of Full Sail University before a recent set of NXT TV tapings.

– WWE 205 Live will have its start time pushed back to 10:30pm EST on the WWE Network during the 12 weeks that the new WWE Mixed Match Challenge series airs on Facebook Watch, according to PWInsider. As noted, the new MMC series will air live after SmackDown goes off the air each week, in the same venue. Each MMC episode is scheduled to air for 20 minutes. You can read full official details with insider notes on the series at this link.

– Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair had this Twitter exchange on Wednesday after Flair accused Roode of copying her robes when tweeting about the new WWE Mixed Match Challenge series:

I stole from you????🙄🙄🙄. Somebody jealous?? #WWEMMC — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) December 13, 2017