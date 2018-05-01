WWE 205 Live Teaser For Tonight, AJ Styles On Facing Shinsuke Nakamura, Roderick Strong

– As seen below, WWE Music has released the “Next Level” theme song for WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era:

– As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live from Montreal will likely feature Kalisto vs. Drew Gulak after a Twitter exchange between the two. WWE is teasing a new challenger for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander following his win over Kalisto at the Greatest Royal Rumble on Friday. They posted the following teaser:

Who will be Cedric Alexander’s next challenger?

At the Greatest Royal Rumble event, Cedric Alexander faced his first major challenge since winning the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania. Following a highly-competitive Gauntlet Match on WWE 205 Live, former titleholder Kalisto earned the right to battle Alexander on a historic night in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Soul of WWE 205 Live and the lucha dragon certainly did not disappoint, but Alexander emerged victorious, retaining the title and proving his mettle as champion.

However, there will be no rest for the titleholder, as WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick no doubt has machinations to keep competition fierce in the Cruiserweight division. Since taking over as General Manager earlier this year, Maverick not only initiated the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament and the Gauntlet Match to determine Alexander’s Greatest Royal Rumble event opponent, but he has reinvigorated Superstars such as Drew Gulak and Gentleman Jack Gallagher and has featured NXT Superstars such as Buddy Murphy and Roderick Strong, creating a robust and competitive environment that permeates throughout the division.

Will a new challenger emerge for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander? Don’t miss WWE 205 Live tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!

– WWE Champion AJ Styles took to Twitter during RAW and wrote the following on his next match with Shinsuke Nakamura at Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view: