WWE 205 Live Update For Tonight, Andrade “Cien” Almas Hypes Debut, WWE Music Power 10

– As noted, a new episode of WWE Music Power 10 is now available on the WWE Network with highlights from WrestleMania 34 Weekend. WWE has also released the full episode on YouTube, as seen below:

– As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode will feature the cruiserweights doing battle against and alongside some of the WWE UK Superstars. WWE posted the following teaser for tonight’s show:

Cruiserweights across the pond

Last week on WWE 205 Live, General Manager Drake Maverick informed WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander that when the most action-packed hour of television emanated from London, the Superstars of the Cruiserweight division would compete with and against the Superstars of the U.K. division. Maverick expected The Soul of WWE 205 Live to tell his fellow Cruiserweights to bring their A-game and be ready to showcase what WWE 205 Live is all about.

The Superstars of the U.K. division are no strangers to WWE 205 Live. The last time the home of Cruiserweights was hosted in the United Kingdom, inaugural U.K. Champion Tyler Bate was in action, as were Mark Andrews, James Drake and Joseph Connors. Both Bate and Andrews competed in the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament earlier this year, where Andrews picked up an impressive victory against Tony Nese.

How will the stars of the U.K. division fare when the Cruiserweights come to their home turf this time?

Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega are set to debut on tonight's SmackDown from London.