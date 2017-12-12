WWE 205 Live Update For Tonight, Bayley – TTTT Video, Xavier Woods Streaming

– Below is video of Bayley speaking while on the USS Dewey last week for WWE’s 15th annual Tribute to The Troops, including her reaction to Naval Base San Diego’s daily Star-Spangled Banner. Thursday’s two-hour special on the USA Network will feature Bayley, Mickie James and Sasha Banks going up against Absolution’s Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

– No matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode but WWE posted the following teaser on Nia Jax and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore for tonight:

Enzo Amore is thinking about Nia Jax Last week on Raw, after trying to encourage the members of The Zo Train, The Certified G was confronted by Nia Jax, who had only one question, “How you doin’?” The Realest Champ in the Room seemed stunned at Nia’s presence, but one week later, the WWE Cruiserweight Champion still had her on his mind. While having a pep talk with his close ally Drew Gulak about the “Second Chance” Fatal 4-Way, Enzo accidentally mentioned Nia’s name while listing the competitors. Gulak caught the error but played it off, despite Muscles Marinara looking rather preoccupied with the thought of Nia. Later, once again conferring with Gulak, Enzo was approached by Nia and did his best to impress her and take attention away from his associate. Before walking away, Nia told the champ she wanted to speak with him in private. The Realest Champ in the Room was certainly intrigued, but the sudden interest Nia has in him has already proven to be a distraction, as seen earlier in the evening. With Gulak and Cedric Alexander set to battle next week on Raw for an opportunity to challenge Enzo for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, is Nia’s presence causing The Realest Champ in the Room to lose focus before such a major challenge?

– Xavier Woods will be a part of Chris Denker’s 5th annual Holiday Charity Stream on Twitch. The stream takes place tomorrow at 2pm PST. Details are in the flyer below: