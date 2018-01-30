WWE 205 Live Update For Tonight, Tye Dillinger vs. Sami Zayn, Nikki Bella

– Below is a preview for Wednesday’s Total Divas season finale with Nikki Bella trying on wedding dresses for the first time. There’s still no word yet on when Nikki and John Cena will tie the knot.

– As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode will feature the reveal of a new General Manager for the brand, plus an update on the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title. No matches have been announced but WWE posted the following teaser on TJP:

How can TJP change his luck?

As a new course is set for WWE 205 Live, the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJP is still looking for the right formula to correct his own course since returning from hiatus. Although picking up an impressive win against former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa in his return bout, The Fil-Am Flash subsequently lost two consecutive matches to Gran Metalik before unsuccessfully teaming with Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari to battle Metalik, Kalisto and Lince Dorado.

Relentless in his quest to best his masked adversaries, TJP found two new partners in Drew Gulak and Gentleman Jack Gallagher and once again faced the trio of luchadors during the Royal Rumble kickoff. Unfortunately for the winner of the Cruiserweight Classic, Kalisto reversed an attempted rollup into a Salida Del Sol and scored the victory. After the match, TJP was clearly frustrated with his partners as he again failed to find success.

With a new course for WWE 205 Live, can TJP return to his winning ways and reclaim his spot at the top of the division?

– It looks like we might get Tye Dillinger vs. Sami Zayn on tonight’s SmackDown from Philadelphia. Tye was set to enter the Royal Rumble match on Sunday but Sami attacked him and stole his spot. They had the following exchange on Twitter: