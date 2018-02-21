WWE 205 Live Update For Tonight, WWE Toy Fair Videos, Ratings Delayed, Luke Hawx

– Above and below are Ringside Collectibles’ videos from the 2018 New York Toy Fair. The video above looks at Mattel’s WWE display while the video below features WWE toys that are coming soon.

– The RAW viewership will be delayed today due to the President’s Day holiday on Monday. RAW numbers will be released on Wednesday and SmackDown numbers will be released on Thursday. WWE stock updates will resume today.

– As noted, the first round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament will wrap on tonight’s WWE 205 Live with Jack Gallagher vs. Mustafa Ali and Ariya Daivari vs. WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy. WWE posted the following teaser for tonight on Gallagher and 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick after Drake previously ordered Gallagher to wrestle in traditional gear this week, not a suit:

Will Gentleman Jack Gallagher heed Drake Maverick’s advice?

If there’s one thing WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick wants to highlight, it’s that a new era for the Cruiserweight division is underway. Maverick wants to deliver the very best competition for the WWE Universe and wants the Superstars of WWE 205 Live at their absolute best. Last week, Drew Gulak showed off a much more aggressive side of himself in a victory against his friend, Tony Nese. Maverick also confronted Gentleman Jack Gallagher about his ring attire, making it clear he is not a fan of the suit Gallagher wears in the ring.

As a result, the WWE 205 Live General Manager demanded his fellow countryman wear traditional ring gear and ditch the suit. Ever since Gallagher formed an alliance with The Brian Kendrick, he started wearing a suit and channeling a crueler attitude. However, Maverick wants to see Gallagher – whom Maverick believes is one of the best competitors in the world – focus on his tasks inside the squared circle and the unique style he brings with him.

Will Gentleman Jack heed Maverick’s advice and return to traditional ring gear, or will the British Superstar further embrace his aggression to carry him to the second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament?

– Wrestling veteran Luke Hawx revealed on Facebook that he spent last week working as a Guest Coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Hawx wrote:

The (Wild)Kat is out the bag: Earlier this week I had the pleasure to be invited to coach at the WWE Performance Center and Produce at NXT live events.

It really has been a wonderful experience working here in such a hardworking,hungry environment! HUGE Thank you to not only WWE but to the entire staff at NXT for making me feel at home. The coaching staff here is 2nd to none! I really have to give a special Thank you to Coach Robby Brookside who looked after me and also dropped knowledge on me 24/7. The man is an information library!!!

The Performance Center is like none other and set up so very well for its wrestlers and staff. EVERYTHING you could ever want or dream for is at your fingertips!