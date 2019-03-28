WWE To Announce Huge Stipulation For WrestleMania 35 Main Event?

It looks like Charlotte Flair’s WWE SmackDown Women’s Title could end up being on the line in the WrestleMania 35 main event with Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Flair won the title on this week’s SmackDown from Asuka and it was originally noted by WWE that Flair’s title would not be on the line in the WrestleMania main event, only Rousey would be defending. Now word is that there could be a “Winner Takes All” stipulation for the match, or they could give it the “All On the Line” name, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

This stipulation would mean that Flair or Rousey could become a dual champion, which seems unlikely for Rousey if she really is taking time off shortly after WrestleMania. Lynch could end up with one of the titles.

There’s no word yet on if they plan on announcing the stipulation but the change could be confirmed on Monday’s WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of RAW.