WWE Announcement On Matt Riddle’s Debut, Riddle Reacts, More Photos & Videos

As noted, former UFC fighter and former EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle made his WWE NXT in-ring debut at Friday’s live event in Sanford, Florida. He defeated Fabian Aichner.

We noted this past week how Riddle recently started training at the WWE Performance Center and has moved to Orlando, or Brolando as he is calling it. Riddle’s final indie match will come against Mark Haskins at the PROGRESS Wrestling event in London on Sunday, September 30. Riddle is expected to face Kassius Ohno at the NXT “Takeover: War Games II” event during WWE Survivor Series weekend from Los Angeles in November.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the live event debut along with comments from Riddle and more photos and videos from the match:

Matt Riddle makes NXT Live Event debut

The King of Bros has arrived.

NXT’s newest blockbuster signee, former UFC fighter and independent wrestling champion Matt Riddle, made his in-ring debut tonight at a Live Event in Sanford, Fla., taking on Fabian Aichner.

Once a member of UFC’s welterweight division, Riddle left mixed martial arts in 2014 to pursue a career in sports-entertainment. He turned into the breakout star of the independent ranks, capturing titles in North America and Europe, before signing with NXT this summer.

Introduced as NXT’s newest Superstar at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV in August, Riddle tweeted Thursday night that he couldn’t wait to make his NXT debut, writing that it had “been a while since I’ve heard the roar of a crowd.”

Judging by the reaction of the NXT Universe in Sanford, Riddle’s wait is over.

BREAKING: The King of Bros Matt Riddle just made his NXT live event debut at #NXTSanford! @SuperKingofBros defeated @FabianAichner in a fantastic match.#WhoGotFridays #NeXTPod pic.twitter.com/5H3aGNd04I — Who Got NeXT (@WhoGotNeXTPod) September 22, 2018