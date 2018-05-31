WWE Announcer Covering NBA Finals, WWE – Carpool Karaoke Update, Diamond Dallas Page

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page posted this promo for his DDP Yoga Rebuild program, which was designed for seniors or those with limited mobility to help their bodies h eal & build strength.

– WWE 205 Live announcer Vic Joseph will be covering the NBA Finals for ESPN Cleveland and SiriusXM Satellite Radio, as he did for the NFL Draft earlier this year. Vic is from Cleveland and the NBA Finals will feature the Cleveland Cavaliers going up against the Golden State Warriors with Game 1 beginning tonight. Vic will be in attendance for Game 3 and Game 4.

“The greatest moment in my sports-broadcasting career was covering the 2016 NBA season when LeBron and the Cavs brought a title to Cleveland and broke the five-decade drought,” Joseph told WWE.com.

– We noted before how several WWE Superstars recently filmed a Carpool Karaoke episode to be released on Apple TV some time this year. Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following photo with Triple H from filming and revealed that the episode will be released this summer: