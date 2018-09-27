WWE Announcer Gets Wallet Stolen at 7-Eleven

WWE announcer Kayla Braxton revealed on her Twitter that she was forced to call the cops on a 7-Eleven employee on Wednesday after they stole her wallet.
No more details are available at this time.
Yo @7eleven – today one of your Orlando employees stole my wallet, took the cash out of it and threw it in the dumpster behind the store. I called the police. After an hour the cops got the employee to show them to the wallet – but no cash. Please resolve this ASAP. Unacceptable
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) September 27, 2018