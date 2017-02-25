WWE Announcer Tom Phillips Caught Up In Explicit Texting Scandal With Woman

WWE announcer Tom Phillips may have found himself in hot water as screenshots of a private conversation are now circulating online. Social media lit up this weekend with screenshots of sexually explicit texts he allegedly sent to a woman. The problem: Tom Phillips is engaged to be married. When the woman Phillips was texting found out he was engaged, she went public with the screenshots. The woman also alleges that Phillip was texting her the day he filmed an “engagement video.”

Along with the texts from Phillips, the woman wrote “This is why I don’t trust people. Without my friends I never would’ve known that a high profile WWE commentator who was talking to me and wanted to get together, is engaged. I had zero idea and I couldn’t be more sorry to the girl involved. You deserve better than this. Apparently nobody is faithful anymore.”

Tom Phillips has set his social media accounts to ‘private.’ Be advised, the below screenshots may be offensive to some.