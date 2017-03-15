WWE Announcers Talk Goldberg – Lesnar, WWE Backlash Update, HHH On Eric LeGrand

– Below is video from Monday night’s “Bring It To The Table” with JBL, Corey Graves, Peter Rosenberg discussing Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. In regards to potential boos like their previous WrestleMania match had, Graves says WrestleMania 20 had different circumstances as both Superstars were leaving. Graves isn’t concerned with what happens from bell to bell as long as the stadium is full and fired up about what’s happening. JBL says the unknown is the draw to this match.

– Tickets for the 2017 WWE Backlash pay-per-view will go on sale this Saturday at 1pm EST via Ticketmaster. The SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view takes place on May 21st from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

– As noted, it was announced on Monday that former Rutgers football star Eric LeGrand will receive the Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Triple H tweeted the following on the honor: