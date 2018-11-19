WWE Announces 2019 Survivor Series Week For Chicago

WWE has announced the 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view for the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Survivor Series Week will feature the pay-per-view, a WWE NXT Takeover event, RAW and SmackDown. The SmackDown episode will be the go-home edition, not the post.

Below is the announcement on Survivor Series 2019:

Chicago to Host WWE® Survivor Series® in 2019

11/19/2018

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Chicago will host Survivor Series® Weekend in 2019 with Survivor Series, Monday Night Raw®, SmackDown® Live and NXT® TakeOver® all taking place at Allstate Arena over four consecutive nights.

2019 Key Dates:

* Friday, November 22 – SmackDown Live, airing on FOX

* Saturday, November 23 – NXT TakeOver, streaming on WWE Network

* Sunday, November 24 – Survivor Series, streaming on WWE Network

* Monday, November 25 – Monday Night Raw, airing on USA Network

Additional details about these events, including ticket on sale information and travel packages, will be announced in early 2019.