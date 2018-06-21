WWE Announces 2nd Mae Young Classic, Triple H Comments

WWE has announced that the 2018 Mae Young Classic will take place on Wednesday, August 8th and Thursday, August 9th from Full Sail University. Tickets gill go on sale tomorrow. No word yet on when the tournament will air on the WWE Network but it will be later this summer.

Below is WWE’s full announcement with comments from Triple H:

WWE’s Mae Young Classic 2018 to be held at Full Sail Live, tickets available tomorrow

STAMFORD, Conn. – WWE today announced that Mae Young Classic 2018 will take place Wednesday, Aug. 8, and Thursday, Aug. 9, from Full Sail Live in Orlando, Fla., with tickets available tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT via www.nxttickets.com.

The tournament, named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, Mae Young, will once again feature 32 of the top female competitors from 12 countries participating in a single-elimination tournament. The second annual event will stream exclusively on WWE Network later this summer.

“We are thrilled to once again present the Mae Young Classic and provide a global showcase for 32 of the top female talent from around the world,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “Last year’s event was a significant milestone in WWE’s Women’s Evolution, and I am confident this year’s event will break even more barriers.”

Additional information on Mae Young Classic 2018 will be announced in the coming weeks.