WWE Announces Another Nakamura vs. Styles Match

WWE has announced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles for this week’s SmackDown episode. This will be a non-title match and Nakamura’s first match since suffering the bite from the police dog two weeks ago.

Tuesday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of SmackDown from Manchester, New Hampshire will also feature James Ellsworth vs. Asuka in a Lumberjack Match. Superstars advertised to be at ringside for the match are Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Naomi, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella.

The legendary rivalry between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura featured memorable battles taking place WWE Money in the Bank, the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, and The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. Now, Styles and Nakamura will collide once again on SmackDown LIVE tomorrow night.

Both Superstars have huge matches scheduled for this Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules; Styles is defending his WWE Championship against Rusev, and Nakamura is challenging Jeff Hardy for the United States Title. Before they get to Pittsburgh this Sunday, however, they’ll have to write the latest chapter in their intense conflict. Who will emerge victorious – The Phenomenal One or The King of Strong Style? Find out tomorrow night on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!