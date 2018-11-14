WWE Announces Becky Lynch Injuries, Survivor Series Update

WWE confirmed on tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown that SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will not take place at Sunday’s pay-per-view due to Becky being injured.

It was noted by the SmackDown announcers that Lynch suffered a broken face and a severe concussion during the red brand invasion angle on last night’s RAW. WWE aired a replay from the brawl that singled out Nia Jax for the shot that caused the injuries.

There’s no word yet on Becky’s ring return or if she will undergo surgery but Rousey’s new replacement for Survivor Series will be revealed later tonight. Stay tuned for updates.