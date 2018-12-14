WWE Announces Becky Lynch Special, Daniel Bryan vs. Another Cruiserweight?, Dolph Ziggler, Lio Rush

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which cruiserweight they want to see WWE Champion Daniel Bryan face next following this week’s win over Mustafa Ali. As of this writing, 31% voted for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy while 23% voted for Cedric Alexander, 19% for Hideo Itami, 13% for The Brian Kendrick, 5% for Drew Gulak, 5% for Jack Gallagher and 4% for Akira Tozawa.

– Lio Rush has been announced to make his WWE 205 Live return on next Wednesday’s episode. Rush defeated Elias on this week’s RAW, thanks to Bobby Lashley. Rush last worked 205 Live on the November 14 episode, losing to Cedric Alexander for his first pinfall defeat on the show. As noted, next Wednesday’s show will also feature a Street Fight with Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak vs. The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa.

– As noted, WWE cameras were recently filming a documentary on SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. WWE has announced that a new Chronicle episode on Lynch will air this Saturday at noon ET on YouTube and the WWE Network. Below is the announcement:

Becky Lynch edition of “WWE Chronicle” to premiere Saturday

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was gearing up for her highly anticipated match at Survivor Series against Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, but after taking a punch from Nia Jax, the champion found herself in “doctor jail,” and the dream match was called off. Follow Becky as she looks back on her evolution into becoming “The Man,” and join The Irish Lass Kicker on her journey back to the ring at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in a new edition of WWE Chronicle.

Watch this edition of Chronicle on WWE Network on demand and WWE’s official YouTube channel on Saturday, Dec. 15 at noon ET.

– We noted earlier in the week how Dolph Ziggler wiped his Twitter account clean, deleting all of his old tweets, at a time when celebrities and professional athletes are being punished due to controversial posts they made years ago, brought back up by people on social media. Ziggler has resumed tweeting and recently announced the eight-city DZ Comedy Tour with Sarah Tiana. You can see some of his tweets on the tour below along with dates:

* January 27 – Phoenix at Standup Live

* February 20 – Baltimore at Magoobys

* February 27 – St. Louis at Funny Bone

* February 28 – Poughkeepsie at Laugh It Up

* March 6 – Minneapolis at House of Comedy

* March 7 – Edmonton at Comic Strip

* March 20 – Cleveland at Improv

* March 21 – Toledo at Funny Bone

🚨🚨🚨due to amazing turnout & word of mouth, I’m proud to announce the DZ COMEDY TOUR with @sarahtiana VIP meet & greets/LIVE Ask The Heel & cool new merch + you never know what special guests may show up 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yzdEtrQ9Ce — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 11, 2018

If I post a flyer announcing a comedy tour with the cities and dates (+ club names) & you read it and then tweet me, asking if “city X” is on there, knowing it is not…

maybe this show isn’t for you — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 11, 2018

In the coming weeks I will post ALL ticket links/details/etc. just wanted to get the poster out there & show word of mouth really jump started this tour! Several more to come! Thank you for the support

🚨if you’d like DZ & @sarahtiana to come to your city, tag your club🚨 pic.twitter.com/AESvsshUYc — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 11, 2018

DZ Comedy Tour off & running. If your city is not on this poster, not to worry, SEVERAL more dates are being added in the coming months (including overseas)

🚨🚨🚨shirts will be available online VERY soon🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/F5HVJyFQ04 — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 12, 2018