WWE Announces Big Update On Rey Mysterio’s Status

WWE announced tonight that Rey Mysterio is back with the company on a “full-time basis” but they did not specify for how long he’s signed for. It was recently reported that the former WWE Champion has signed a two-year deal with the company.

WWE has also confirmed Rey for several upcoming dates in Hartford, Boston, White Plains and the UK. The shows in Hartford and Boston are dual-brand events while the others are SmackDown live events. As noted, Rey will return to the ring at next Tuesday’s SmackDown 1000 event in a non-title WWE World Cup qualifying match against WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Below is WWE’s new announcement on Rey’s return:

Rey Mysterio returns full-time to WWE

Rey Mysterio is back with WWE on a full-time basis, meaning the WWE Universe will have the opportunity to see The Master of The 619 live and in person in the very near future.

The masked marvel’s return begins on SmackDown 1000 next Tuesday when he faces Shinsuke Nakamura in a WWE World Cup Qualifying Match. In addition, WWE fans in the following cities will get to see Mysterio in action on the below dates:

Hartford, Conn. – Oct. 20

Boston, Mass. – Oct. 21

White Plains, N.Y. – Oct. 22

Cardiff, Wales – Nov. 3

Aberdeen, Scotland – Nov. 4

Birmingham, England – Nov. 5

