WWE Announces Elias Performance For SummerSlam

WWE has announced that Elias will perform his latest single at Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This performance will come 24 hours after his concert at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City.
WWE announced the following on Sunday’s performance:
Elias to perform his greatest song at SummerSlam
At SummerSlam, the WWE Universe is invited to truly Walk With Elias when the strumming Superstar follows up Saturday’s live concert at Gramercy Theatre in New York City by performing what he promises will be his single greatest song to date during The Biggest Event of the Summer.
Don’t miss the making of the music at SummerSlam, this Sunday at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.
SummerSlam takes place on Sunday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. We will have live coverage beginning at 5pm EST with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the updated confirmed card:
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
RAW Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss
Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Seth Rollins with Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler with Drew McIntyre
WWE United States Title Match
Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.
Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin
Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz
Elias performs his latest single
Kickoff Pre-show
Rusev and Lana vs. Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander
Kickoff Pre-show: RAW Tag Team Title Match
The Revival vs. The B Team