WWE Announces Elias Performance For SummerSlam

WWE has announced that Elias will perform his latest single at Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This performance will come 24 hours after his concert at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City.

WWE announced the following on Sunday’s performance:

Elias to perform his greatest song at SummerSlam

At SummerSlam, the WWE Universe is invited to truly Walk With Elias when the strumming Superstar follows up Saturday’s live concert at Gramercy Theatre in New York City by performing what he promises will be his single greatest song to date during The Biggest Event of the Summer.

Don’t miss the making of the music at SummerSlam, this Sunday at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

SummerSlam takes place on Sunday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. We will have live coverage beginning at 5pm EST with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the updated confirmed card:

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Seth Rollins with Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler with Drew McIntyre

WWE United States Title Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.

Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Elias performs his latest single

Kickoff Pre-show

Rusev and Lana vs. Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander

Kickoff Pre-show: RAW Tag Team Title Match

The Revival vs. The B Team