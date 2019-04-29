The first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds” pay-per-view has been announced for June.

Stomping Grounds, which WWE recently filed to trademark, has been announced for June 23. The show will be taking place from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

WWE Backlash was originally scheduled for the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on June 16, but Stomping Grounds is the replacement. The San Diego show is now a non-televised live event.

Stomping Grounds tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time. The pre-sale begins this Wednesday at 10am local time. Tickets start at $25 and will be available through Ticketmaster.

The Tacoma Dome is advertising Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton for the pay-per-view, but that could change as we get closer to show time. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair and RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch are also advertised.

The arena released this promo for Stomping Grounds: