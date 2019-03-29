WWE Announces Gospel Singer For WrestleMania 35

WWE has announced that Grammy Award-winning Gospel singer Yolanda Adams will be singing “America the Beautiful” to kick off the main card of WrestleMania 35.

Adams is the third musical performance announced for the biggest show of the year. Rocker Joan Jett will perform the “Bad Reputation” theme song for RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey during her entrance in the main event. They also announced that Elias will be the featured musical guest.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the performance along with Adams’ Instagram video:

Yolanda Adams to perform “America the Beautiful” at WrestleMania

WWE has announced that Grammy Award-winning Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, will perform “America the Beautiful,” kicking off WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, April 7, at MetLife Stadium and streaming live around the world on WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT.

Known as the “First Lady of Modern Gospel,” the Houston native has sold over 12 million albums worldwide and was the host of “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show.” She has won five Grammy Awards, 16 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, four Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards, one American Music Award, seven NAACP Image Awards, one Soul Train Music Award, and five BET Awards. Additionally, Adams was named by Billboard as the No. 1 Gospel Artist of the last decade.

Tune in to see Yolanda Adams perform at WrestleMania on Sunday, April 7, streaming live on WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT.