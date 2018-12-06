WWE Announces Injuries & Incorrect Statement On WWE NXT Superstar

WWE NXT Superstar Hanson of The War Raiders reportedly suffered multiple injuries during the recent War Games match.

WWE announced tonight that Hanson suffered broken ribs, a ruptured spleen and torn ligaments during the match. The news was first reported by Mauro Ranallo on tonight’s NXT episode.

WWE’s announcement on the injuries note that The War Raiders have not been in action since Takeover but that is false. They defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan at the November 30 NXT live event in Jacksonville, FL and then they defeated Dan Matha and Kona Reeves the next night at the live event in Tampa.

War Games was held at the main event of the recent NXT “Takeover: War Games II” event from the Staples Center in Los Angeles during WWE Survivor Series weekend. That match saw The War Raiders, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet defeat The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly.

There’s no word yet on if WWE will keep The War Raiders out of action now that they have announced the injuries to Hanson. They did not work the recent set of TV tapings. The next NXT TV tapings are scheduled for January 3 at Full Sail University and those will be the final tapings before the “Takeover: Phoenix” event during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.

Though Hanson and teammate Rowe forged a victorious unit with NXT North American Champion Ricochet and WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne against Undisputed ERA in Los Angeles, the brutal confines of the WarGames steel cage took their toll on both War Raiders

