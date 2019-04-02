WWE Announces Injury From Last Night’s RAW Main Event

WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio suffered an ankle injury during last night’s RAW main event loss to Baron Corbin.

The injury was announced by Kayla Braxton in the video seen below, filmed backstage at SmackDown today in Baltimore, Maryland. Rey’s match with Andrade has been nixed from tonight’s WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of SmackDown.

Rey is still scheduled to challenge WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday. Braxton noted that Rey’s injury will be re-evaluated as we get closer to the pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for updates on Rey’s status and if this is a legitimate injury.