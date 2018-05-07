WWE Announces Injury To Alexa Bliss At Backlash

WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss suffered a left shoulder injury during her loss to RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax at the Backlash pay-per-view on Sunday.

There’s no word yet on Bliss’ status but below is WWE’s full announcement:

Alexa Bliss suffers shoulder injury at WWE Backlash

NEWARK, N.J. — Alexa Bliss suffered an injury to her left shoulder during her Raw Championship Match against Nia Jax at WWE Backlash. Bliss is currently awaiting further medical evaluation.

Stay with WWE.com for any updates on Bliss’ condition.

We will keep you updates on Bliss and her status for RAW.